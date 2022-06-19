JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,579 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.30. 10,928,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

