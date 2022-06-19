Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JCI opened at $47.23 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

