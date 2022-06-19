Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Lessened by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $34,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

