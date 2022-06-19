JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €190.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($197.92) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($167.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($191.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($179.17) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($201.04) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($171.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €154.00 ($160.42) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €161.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €155.28. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €135.05 ($140.68) and a 12-month high of €169.55 ($176.61).

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

