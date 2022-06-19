JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $27.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AZEK by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 663,460 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in AZEK by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in AZEK by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

