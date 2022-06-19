JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Holdings Reduced by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 4.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 75,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $79.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $78.46 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73.

