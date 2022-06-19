jvl associates llc Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 7.3% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,140,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 195,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $221.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.16 and its 200-day moving average is $261.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.