Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KYYWF. Barclays cut their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 3,150 ($38.23) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt upgraded Keywords Studios to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Keywords Studios stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $45.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

