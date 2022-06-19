KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Decreased by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

KKR opened at $45.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

