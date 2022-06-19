KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.93-$6.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $437.63.

KLA stock opened at $311.93 on Friday. KLA has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in KLA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

