Klever (KLV) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

Klever (KLV) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $35.77 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

