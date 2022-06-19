Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target Lowered to €78.00 at Berenberg Bank

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €106.00 ($110.42) to €78.00 ($81.25) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($98.96) to €88.00 ($91.67) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($85.42) to €75.00 ($78.13) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

