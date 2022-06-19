Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Kopion Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. PROS makes up about 6.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,518,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 448,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,047. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. PROS’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

