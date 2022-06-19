Kopion Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Varonis Systems makes up about 7.7% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Varonis Systems worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $2,004,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 87.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 41,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Varonis Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 63,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,407 shares of company stock valued at $562,624. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

