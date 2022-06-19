Kopion Asset Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kopion Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up approximately 3.8% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.60. 945,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.85.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

