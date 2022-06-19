Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $946.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.40. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

