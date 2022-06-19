Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

LSCC opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $184,028.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,783 shares in the company, valued at $33,836,890.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,445 shares of company stock worth $11,832,793. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after purchasing an additional 469,969 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

