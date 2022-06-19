LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

