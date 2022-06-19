Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LGND. StockNews.com cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.83.

LGND stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,356,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 154,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

