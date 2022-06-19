Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) vs. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Head-To-Head Review

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lightning eMotors and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus price target of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 269.90%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Lightning eMotors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 10.58 -$100.77 million ($1.32) -2.23 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$516.51 million N/A N/A

Lightning eMotors has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Risk & Volatility

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -385.50% -332.46% -30.94% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -103.18% -57.80%

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

