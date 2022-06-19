Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00790253 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,343.54 or 0.99784378 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 759,793,887 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

