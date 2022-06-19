Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.63. The company had a trading volume of 204,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.71 and its 200 day moving average is $265.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,168. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

