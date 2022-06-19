Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.53-$4.95 EPS.

Macy’s stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on M. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

