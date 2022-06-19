Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.0% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.36 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

