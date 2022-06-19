Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after buying an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $99.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50.

