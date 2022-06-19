Maker Achieves Market Capitalization of $778.01 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. Maker has a market capitalization of $778.01 million and approximately $85.44 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maker has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $795.81 or 0.04105205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,380.04 or 0.99972647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00121635 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.