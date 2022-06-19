MAP Protocol Price Down 15.8% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $14.72 million and $64,748.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

