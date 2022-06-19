MAP Protocol Price Down 15.8% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $14.72 million and $64,748.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.30 or 0.02278074 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00111112 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00093888 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002391 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013587 BTC.
MAP Protocol Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “
MAP Protocol Coin Trading
