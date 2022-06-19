Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,324,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,486,000 after purchasing an additional 457,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after purchasing an additional 234,319 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.29. 26,759,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,953,534. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

