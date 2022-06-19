Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $459,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $2,681,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $122.32 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

