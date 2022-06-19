Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $172.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.13. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

