Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has $63.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,216 shares of company stock worth $12,895,253. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

