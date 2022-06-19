McAdam LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 202,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,248,000 after acquiring an additional 252,555 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $32.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

