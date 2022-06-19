McAdam LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 128,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.