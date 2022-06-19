McAdam LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

McAdam LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $35.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

