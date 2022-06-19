McAdam LLC Has $607,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,645,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,922,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,750,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after buying an additional 227,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,817.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,175,000 after buying an additional 180,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $217.31 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.41 and its 200 day moving average is $275.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.