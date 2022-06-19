McAdam LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $40.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.