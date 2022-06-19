McAdam LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.54% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $25,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG opened at $59.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $84.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

