McAdam LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $70.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

