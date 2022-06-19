McAdam LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. McAdam LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWX. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

GWX opened at $29.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

