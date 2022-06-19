McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.38 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

