McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.57. 2,491,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,159. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.22. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,267 shares of company stock valued at $27,831,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

