McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires 470 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4,228.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 46,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 12,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.69. The stock had a trading volume of 82,602,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,650,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

