McLean Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $172.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,550. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.61.

