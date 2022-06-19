McLean Asset Management Corp Buys 1,219 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.36. 2,074,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,059. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

