McLean Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,256,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,842. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

