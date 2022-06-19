Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MPW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NYSE:MPW opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

