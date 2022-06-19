Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MVRBF remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Medivir AB has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology in Sweden and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It also develops Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as basal cell carcinoma.

