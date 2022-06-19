Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CASH opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Meta Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,799,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,008,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.