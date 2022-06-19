Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,009,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,567,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of LW stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

