Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

